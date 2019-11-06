Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Zoetis by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.17. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

