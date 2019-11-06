Zillow Group (Z) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter.
Shares of Z stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67.
In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $69,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,301.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $74,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $391,189. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.
