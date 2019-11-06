Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 75.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $67,967,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 252.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 441,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 315,993 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 10.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,198,000 after acquiring an additional 296,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 40.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 864,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,002,000 after acquiring an additional 247,599 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

ZEN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.18. 48,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $446,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,731.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,164 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,858. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.