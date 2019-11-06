Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0016

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $17,183.00 and $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001144 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,808,366 coins and its circulating supply is 10,808,366 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

