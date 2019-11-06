Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.31.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. 302,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,303. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.26.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $263.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 314.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 446,322 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $16,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $10,838,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 99.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after buying an additional 231,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,184,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

