Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to “Buy”

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $504,849.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,222,119.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,423 shares of company stock worth $7,941,327 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

