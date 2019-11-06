Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to “Hold”

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

BKCC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

BKCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,610. Blackrock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, insider James Keenan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.