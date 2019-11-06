Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $26.67.

TUP stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $474.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 962.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

