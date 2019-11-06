Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.556 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,944,000 after acquiring an additional 219,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,018.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 364,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

