Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Hold

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. NIC has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

