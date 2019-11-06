Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Hold

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.84. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 406,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 665,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

