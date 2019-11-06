Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBSDY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.
DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
