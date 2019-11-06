Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) to Hold

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AEterna Zentaris Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on endocrine therapy and oncology. Its lead endocrinology program is a Phase 3 trial in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with cetrorelix, an LHRH antagonist already marketed for in vitro fertilization under the brand name Cetrotide. The lead oncology program is a Phase 2 trial in endometrial and ovarian cancer with AEZS-108, a targeted cytotoxic peptide conjugate. Other lead compounds include ozarelix for BPH and prostate cancer as well as perifosine for multiple cancers. “

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEZS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. AEterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 536.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,428.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AEterna Zentaris will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEterna Zentaris (AEZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.