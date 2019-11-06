Zacks: HBT Financial (NYSE:HBT) Given $19.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

HBT Financial (NYSE:HBT) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $19.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HBT Financial an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBT shares. Raymond James started coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

In other HBT Financial news, EVP Diane H. Lanier bought 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,099.00. Also, CFO Matthew J. Doherty bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Insiders have acquired 112,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,240 over the last 90 days.

NYSE HBT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 13,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,885. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

