Zacks: Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given $6.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Edap Tms has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 million, a PE ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 181,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

