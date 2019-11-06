Zacks: Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Semtech reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperformer” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 8,951 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $418,906.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $144,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 6,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,717 shares of company stock worth $1,262,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Semtech by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Semtech by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. 291,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.10. Semtech has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

