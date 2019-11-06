Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $33.63. 1,727,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,733,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after purchasing an additional 384,196 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,493,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,460,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 291,618 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,906,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,624,000 after purchasing an additional 990,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

