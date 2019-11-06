Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ArQule’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). ArQule reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

ARQL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ArQule in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ArQule in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ArQule in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 272.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARQL opened at $9.73 on Friday. ArQule has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

