Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.
On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.19) to ($2.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.42) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.
Several brokerages recently commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.
MGNX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 578,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. MacroGenics has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $431.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
