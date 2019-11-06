Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.19) to ($2.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.42) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 68,059 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 578,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. MacroGenics has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $431.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.