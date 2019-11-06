Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). GameStop reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In related news, Director Lizabeth Dunn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie W. Teffner acquired 21,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $99,888.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,368.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 36,268 shares of company stock worth $175,886. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 134.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSE:GME traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 3,957,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,831. GameStop has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $528.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

