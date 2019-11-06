Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.91% and a negative net margin of 164.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other news, COO Robert Paul Discordia purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $112,241 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $5.10 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.