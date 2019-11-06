Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.91% and a negative net margin of 164.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other news, COO Robert Paul Discordia purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $112,241 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $5.10 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

