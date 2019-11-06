Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $234,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $518,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 304.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $134,000.

TTMI opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $13.92.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

