Zacks: Analysts Expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. SYSCO reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

SYY opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $81.60.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,277 shares of company stock worth $14,357,991. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SYSCO by 8.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in SYSCO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

