Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

In other news, insider Michael L. Reeves purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $123,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

