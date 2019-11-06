Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce sales of $16.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.38 million and the highest is $20.80 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 234.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $84.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.37 million to $98.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $96.03 million, with estimates ranging from $74.35 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a negative net margin of 89.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

RIGL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

RIGL stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $362.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.37. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after buying an additional 947,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 550,403 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 548.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 215,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

