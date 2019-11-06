YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.85.

YRCW opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 4.65.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

