YOU COIN (YOU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.30 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $24.81 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00222602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01485690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00118503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00022033 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,689,465 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.