Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $256,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Alphabet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,299.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,406.25.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,291.01. 1,217,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,309. The company has a market cap of $882.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,236.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,180.39. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

