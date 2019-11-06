Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $250,000 Investment in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cambrex in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cambrex in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cambrex by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambrex in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cambrex by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CBM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.78. 186,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. Cambrex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBM shares. ValuEngine lowered Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair lowered Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

