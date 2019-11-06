Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 853.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.25. 251,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,312. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $386.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

