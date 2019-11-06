Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Down to $31.87

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $31.87. Yeti shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 34,909 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.40.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 193.21%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,280.00. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

