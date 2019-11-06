Yelp (YELP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE YELP opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. Yelp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

