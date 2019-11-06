Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading Up 1.4%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.37, approximately 790,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,791,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XNET shares. BidaskClub raised Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.65 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

