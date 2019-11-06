Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.07. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $151.50.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $2,932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,862,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,750,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 target price on Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.