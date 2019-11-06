Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Jeffrey R. Klingler Sells 961 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. 142,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,073,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 198,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 159,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.
Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.