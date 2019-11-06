Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Jeffrey R. Klingler Sells 961 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. 142,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,073,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 198,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 159,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

