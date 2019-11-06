World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $55.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $100.45. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.30.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $10,958,686.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $276,323.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,237.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

