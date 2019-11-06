Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.16-0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $75.3-75.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.95 million.

Workiva stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. 279,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Workiva has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Workiva news, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,553,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,142,038 shares of company stock valued at $64,386,888. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

