Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. Workiva has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP J Stuart Miller sold 60,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $3,419,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $25,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,206,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,142,038 shares of company stock worth $64,386,888. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 2.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 243,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.