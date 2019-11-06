Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,611. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

