Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,950.00

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,950 ($51.61) and last traded at GBX 3,905 ($51.03), with a volume of 22604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,909 ($51.08).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIZZ. Bank of America began coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,557.50 ($46.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,693.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,519.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.06.

In other news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.52), for a total value of £534,000 ($697,765.58).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

