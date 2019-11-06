WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.11

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.11 and last traded at $76.08, with a volume of 2142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

