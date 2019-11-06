WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.11

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.11 and last traded at $76.08, with a volume of 2142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

