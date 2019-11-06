WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.42, approximately 10,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 9,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period.

