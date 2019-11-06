WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.05, approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

