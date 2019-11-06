Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 24,230 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.1% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.09. 5,330,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $58.14.

