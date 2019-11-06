Willingdon Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,464,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

