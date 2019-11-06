Willingdon Wealth Management Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 2.1% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 133.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Waste Management by 146.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $35,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

