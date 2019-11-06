Willingdon Wealth Management Has $2.52 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.9% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 38.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,571,000 after acquiring an additional 611,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $147.14. 1,273,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,437. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

