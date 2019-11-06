Willingdon Wealth Management Buys 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,143,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,291.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,309. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,299.24. The company has a market capitalization of $882.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,236.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,180.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

