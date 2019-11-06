Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires 2,513 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 114,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 64,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,059. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

