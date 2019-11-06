William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SITE opened at $89.88 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,951.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $350,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $797,457.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.